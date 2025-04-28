Person of interest sought in South Salt Lake shooting death arrested

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 28, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man sought in connection with a South Salt Lake Saturday night homicide is in police custody.

Salman Ahmed, 21, was arrested midday Sunday, court documents say.

Police were dispatched about 11:40 p.m. Saturday to the area of 2531 S. 400 East on a report of a shooting.

“Salman was driving a vehicle when a verbal argument ensued,” according to arrest documents, filed by an officer of the SSLPD.

“Salman stopped and exited the vehicle to confront a female passenger and punched two female passengers in the face. Salman then retrieved a firearm from the front driver seat area of the vehicle and threatened to shoot one of the female passengers.

“A male passenger of the vehicle began to try to intervene to prevent Salman from attacking the female passengers,” the affidavit continues. “A physical fight began between Salman and the male passenger and Salman fired a single fatal shot into the male passenger’s back.

“The male passenger collapsed from his injuries, Salman closed the doors to the vehicle, and drove away, leaving the injured male passenger and three female passengers in the parking lot.”

The male passenger was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, the statement says.

“Multiple witnesses stated that they saw Salman shoot the male passenger with a pistol. A nearby camera captured the incident on video.”

Ahmed was located hours later, and was arrested at about 11:29 a.m.

“Post Miranda, Salman admitted to firing the gun that struck the male passenger, and illegally possessing the firearm. The firearm was located inside Salman’s vehicle and was found to be reported stolen. Salman is currently on felony probation with Adult Probation and Parole, and is restricted from possessing a firearm.

“Salman admitted to destroying his cell phone following the shooting, thus destroying valuable evidence. Salman was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail.”

Ahmed was booked for investigation of alleged:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of firearm with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Category 1 restricted person transaction – firearm, a second-degree felony

Theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice – capital/first degree felony conduct, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor

Ahmed was ordered jailed without bail.