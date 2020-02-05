South Salt Lake PD: Bank robbery suspect arrested 17 minutes after teller called 911

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police made an arrest Tuesday 17 minutes after being called to the scene of a bank robbery.

“… at approximately 2:18 p.m., the Zions Bank located at 700 E. 3900 South was robbed by a lone female who walked into the bank wearing a blond wig and surgical mask,” a statement from the SSLPD says. “The suspect handed a note to the teller that said she was armed, and demanded cash.

“The bank employee followed the suspect’s instructions. The female bank robbery suspect walked out of the Zions Bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The bank employee called 911 to report the robbery.

“Within minutes, police swarmed the area and spotted a female matching the description of the robbery suspect standing in front of the Arctic Circle restaurant across the street from the bank,” the SSLPD statement says.

The woman was identified as the same person who handed the bank employee the robbery note, the SSLPD statement says. The suspect, 43-year-old Nannette Perkins, of South Salt Lake, was taken into custody at 2:35 p.m.

A blond wig and surgical mask were found in her bag, the SSLPD statement says.

Perkins was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, and faces a single charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says the suspect’s note said, “I have a weapon, give me all your money in $5s, $10s and $20s.”

The probable cause statement says the teller gave Perkins $5,000 in cash. Officers reviewed video surveillance, which allowed them to recognized the suspect, the statement says. Perkins’ bail has been set at $20,000.