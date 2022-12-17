South Salt Lake PD seeks 16-year-old runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police Friday night posted an alert for a 16-year-old who has fled custody from state authorities.

Under the headline ‘Runaway,” the South Salt Lake Police Department announced a search for 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones in a 9 p.m. post on social media.

She is described as 5’ 05”, 125 lbs, with half black/half blonde medium length hair. No tattoos, piercings, or clothing description provided.

“Brynlee is in state custody,” the post reads. “Her last home address was in South Salt Lake. If anyone knows Brynlee’s location please call (801) 840-4000 with information.”