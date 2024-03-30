South Salt Lake PD seeks help finding runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah March 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a juvenile last seen Thursday afternoon.

Julian Caouette, 17, left the Juvenile Recovery Center Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, the South Salt Lake Police Department said on social media Friday afternoon.

“He is about 5’10”, thinly built. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a white hat. He had a black backpack with him.”

Anyone with information is asked to please call SSLPD with any information. The case number is LK24-10027. The department can be reached at (801) 412-3600.

His status at the center was not detailed.