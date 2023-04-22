South Salt Lake PD seeks help with two teen runaways

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are requesting the public’s help in locating two runaway teenage females.

The pair, both 13, breached the security system at Salt Lake County Youth Services around 11:40 a.m. Thursday where they were in state custody, according to a Friday post by the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Aalilia “Lily” Lizarraga, Native American female, 5′ 3″, medium build, long brown hair, brown eyes.

Last seen wearing black “hoodie” and black pants.

Camila Chairez, Hispanic female, 5′ 4″, medium build, long dark brown hair with red highlights, brown eyes.

Last seen wearing black “hoodie”, grey shirt and light blue denim jeans.

If located or you have information to help locate, call 891-840-4000 reference South Salt Lake Police Case Lk2023-13430.