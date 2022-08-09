South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake.

“Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a package off a front porch. Please Call 801-840-4000 with information.”

The pilfer came Aug. 5 at 2:58 p.m. at 3300 S. 400 East. The department has posted three times on this incident, including video on Aug. 5 from the victim’s ring camera.