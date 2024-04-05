South Salt Lake police ask for help finding 16-year-old alleged runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who allegedly ran away during group outing.

Adrianna Cooke ran away during an outing to the Cinemark Century Salt Lake 16 theaters, 125 E. 3300 South, police said in a social media post Friday. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shoes, according to police.

The post does not include the day Cooke allegedly ran away.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-412-3600.