South Salt Lake police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old South Salt Lake girl who ran away from home.

Yuliana Ventura is described as 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, with shoulder length black hair, South Salt Lake police stated on social media Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a black oversized T-shirt with a faded sun on the front, with black sweatpants and black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Yuliana’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.