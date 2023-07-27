South Salt Lake police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old South Salt Lake girl who ran away from home July 10.

Yuleana Ventura, 16, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants, South Salt Lake police stated on social media. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, with with brown eyes and long brown hair.

“Her father is concerned for her well being. He believes she may be staying with an older male in the Magna, Utah area,” the post states.

Anyone with information about Yuleana’s whereabouts is asked to all police at 801-840-4000 and reference case LK23-24229.