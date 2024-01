SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy.

Ramadan Musse, aka Ramadan Moussa, was last seen Thursday morning, South Salt Lake police said on social media. The teen’s age was not disclosed.

Musse was wearing a red jacket with a hood, a black and red Polo shirt, and jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-412-3600 and reference case LK2024-1093.