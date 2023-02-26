South Salt Lake police ask for help locating 16-year-old runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old runaway from the state’s juvenile receiving center.

Odette Akimana was on approved release from the juvenile receiving center in South Salt Lake but did not return to the center, the South Salt Lake Police Department stated on its Facebook page Saturday.

“She is listed as a runaway due to not returning to the center and her whereabouts are unknown,” the post states.