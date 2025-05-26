South Salt Lake Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 66-year-old man who left a rehabilitation center Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Pratt was last seen around 2 p.m. at Little Cottonwood Rehabilitation, located at 3094 South State Street in South Salt Lake, according to the Silver Alert.

Pratt, who has schizophrenia with mild hallucinations, also suffers from a brain disorder, depressive and anxiety disorders, and Type II diabetes.

Pratt is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has long white hair and uses a red or orange walker to get around, authorities said.

Anyone who sees Pratt or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000 or dial 911.

Reference case LK2025-15940.