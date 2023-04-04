South Salt Lake Police Dept. asks public’s help finding missing teen

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Apr. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Diego Gomez was last seen a week ago and the boy “has not returned.”

It’s believed the teen maybe headed to Price, Utah, according to a South Salt Lake PD press release.

Gomez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3”, 150 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Diego has a mole on the bottom left side of his face.

Diego was last seen wearing black Adidas shoes with white stripes and is currently taking meds for asthma and eczema.

If located, call 801-840-4000 reference LK2023-11111.