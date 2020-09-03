South Salt Lake police ID suspect charged, victim killed in early morning stabbing

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have identified the suspect charged and the victim killed in stabbing on Wednesday.

The victim was 27-year-old Riley Nagle, a statement from the SSLPD says.

Booked into jail was Edward Jay Kennedy, who is charged on suspicion of:

Murder, knowing and intentional, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Kennedy, originally identified by police as being 70, is actually 69 years old, a SSLPD update says. South Salt Lake police were summoned to the scene of an apartment building at 2880 S. 200 East at about 6:15 a.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the AP (accused person) who made a spontaneous statement, that he was the one that stabbed the guy,” says a probable cause statement filed in the case.

“Officer made entry to the scene, locating an adult male, who had been stabbed in the chest with a knife. Officers began life saving measures and fire/medical personnel responded to the scene and assumed care of the victim, who was later pronounced deceased by fire/medical personnel on scene.”

Kennedy was read his Miranda Rights, which he said he understood, the statement says, “and agreed to answer questions.

“The AP admitted post Miranda to having stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife while inside of the AP’s apartment. The AP was transported and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the above listed charges.”

Kennedy’s bail is set at $110,010.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.