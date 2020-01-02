South Salt Lake Police identify woman killed in collision with accused DUI driver on New Year’s Day

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 2, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police officials have released the name of a woman who died Wednesday as the result of two-car collision.
“The female victim from the fatal DUI crash has been identified as Mavil Labra, a 31-year-old West Valley City resident,” says the statement from SSLPD officials. “Specific details of the accident have not been released by the Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) team.”
The accident that killed Labra happened at the intersection of 300 West and 2700 South, in South Salt Lake.
“Two vehicles were involved,” a statement released Wednesday by the SSLPD says. “One driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The other driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.”
Officials withheld Labra’s name pending notification of next of kin, then released it at 1:50 p.m. Thursday.
The name of the surviving driver, 46-year-old Wiloja Susungu, was released Wednesday because he was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of automobile homicide negligence — DUI of alcohol and/or drugs, a third degree felony.
Lusungju’s probable cause statement adds details.
“Wilonja’s vehicle was involved in a traffic collision which resulted in the death of another driver,” it says. “The collision is still under investigation, however, initial evidence at the scene indicates that one of the vehicles involved failed to obey a traffic control device and speed appeared to be a factor.
“Following the collision Wilonja smelled of alcohol, had red throughout, heavily bloodshot eyes, depressed facial features and obvious ‘cottonmouth,’ or a thick white foam across his tongue and teeth.”
Because of Lusungu’s injuries, no field sobriety tests were conducted, the charging document says.
“Several paramedics that responded to the scene noticed that Wilonja smelled
of alcohol,” it says. “Wilonja submitted to a breath test which indicated a BAC of 0.085 four hours after the incident. Blood was also collected, results are pending.”
Utah law considers a suspect to be drunk if he or she has a blood alcohol content of 0.05 at the time of the incident.
Lusungu’s bail has been set at $100,000. As of Thursday morning, he was still incarcerated in the Salt Lake County Jail.
Court records also show that in a Feb. 17, 2018 incident, Lusungu was charged with failure to yield, an infraction. He paid a $150 fine in that case.
Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.