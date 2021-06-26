South Salt Lake Police investigate possible kidnapping caught on video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Salt Lake are investigating a possible kidnapping they believe may have been captured on surveillance video Friday night.

A statement released early Saturday morning by South Salt Lake PD Information Officer Danielle Croyle says the video was taken from a mini-mart at 310 East 3300 South about 10:28 p.m.

According to Croyle, the video shows a red, 1990 Nissan Pathfinder pull into the convenience store parking lot.

“A white male driver walks toward the store. A female, possibly a juvenile passenger, gets out of the vehicle and runs to another patron of the mini-mart. She appears to be hiding or trying to get away by going underneath a truck,” Croyle said.

“The male driver runs after her, grabs her from underneath the truck and lifts the female over his shoulder as she is kicking and thrashing about, trying to break free. The male puts the female in the vehicle and drives away.”

The suspect is believed to be a white male in his 30s, with long, dark hair worn in a partial ponytail. He was wearing a white tank-top, black baggy shorts, white belt and white shoes, Coyle said. “He has thin facial hair around his entire jaw line, and unknown tattoos on his right inner forearm and on his shins.”

The possible victim, according to Croyle, is a white female, believed to be a juvenile, with a thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt, pink shorts and white shoes or barefoot.

“Due to the unknown name and date of birth of the victim in this incident does not meet the requirements for an Amber Alert at this time,” Croyle said. “South Salt Lake Police are requesting this information be shared to help us locate the victim and confirm the well- being of the victim.”

Anyone with information about this possible kidnapping is asked to contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.