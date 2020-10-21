South Salt Lake police investigating after 2-vehicle crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

“South Salt Lake police are investigating a two-vehicle accident at 550 E. 3300 South at approximately 7:30 a.m.,” said a Facebook post from the department.

“The male driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital in fair to serious condition.”

Officers are on scene processing and investigating the crash; both drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

Impairment does not seems to be a factor; no citations have been issued at this time, the post said.

