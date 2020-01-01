South Salt Lake police investigating fatal crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are investigating a crash that killed one person and left another in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at 2700 South and 300 West, according to statement by the South Salt Lake Police Department.

“Two vehicles were involved,” the statement said. “One driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The other driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.”

The names and ages of those involved in the crash have not been released, pending notification of family.

Officers with the Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team are on scene investigating.

No other details were given by officials.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.