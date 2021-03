SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are investigating several recent package thefts.

The incidents occurred in the area of 3700 S. 600 East, said a Facebook post from South Salt Lake Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle or has information about the thefts is asked to contact Det. Hansen at dhansen@southsaltlakecity.com or call 801-412-3600.