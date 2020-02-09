South Salt Lake Police: Man transported to hospital with stab wound, woman in custody

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday night at an apartment on West Temple Street.

Sgt. Matt Oehler, with the South Salt Lake Police Department, said officers were called to 2150 S. West Temple at about 9:45 p.m.

“A male victim, about 25 to 30 years old, is headed to the hospital with a stab wound to his leg,” Oehler told Gephardt Daily. The man is in stable condition, Oehler said.

A woman in her 20s was taken into custody.

Investigators, including CSI, were responding to the scene.

Oehler said early indications are that the incident is a case of domestic violence.

“Neither (the victim nor the suspect) is being very cooperative with police,” he said.