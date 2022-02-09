South Salt Lake police release name of infant victim of suspicious death

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have released the name of the baby whose death was reported Monday.

“The infant victim from the suspicious death on 2/7/2022 at 3674 South State Street has been identified as Zebby Holman, 2 months old,” the statement says.

The department confirmed to Gephardt Daily the infant was a girl.

Police were called to the home, in the area of 3600 S. State, at about 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Few details have been released, but the department did say Monday that there was no threat to the community.