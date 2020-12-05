South Salt Lake police release video, seek tips in shooting at gas pump

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department has released photos and a video clip in hopes someone can spot or identify the vehicle used by an alleged shooter on Friday.

“The attached video clip and photos are taken from the Maverick gas station at 3369 S. West Temple,” the police statement says. “The shooting occurred on 12-4-2020 around 0630 hours.”

The 28-year-old victim, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the face. He was rushed to the hospital and has undergone surgery.

“He is in stable condition, admitted to an area hospital receiving medical treatment,” the statement says.

The plate on the vehicle is Utah #F141EJ. It is a gray/silver 2004 Dodge Durango, the statement says. The vehicle has a missing rear passenger side hub cap and a large dent on the front passenger side door.

“The suspect(s) are considered armed and dangerous,” the SSLPD statement says. “Do not approach vehicle. Cal 9-1-1. For Investigative tips call 801-840-4000.”