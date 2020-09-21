South Salt Lake Police renew call for public’s help finding missing, endangered 11-year-old boy

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing and endangered 11-year-old boy who went missing from South Salt Lake Saturday has yet to be found Sunday evening.

Kaydyn Christensen, 11, was last seen at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday in South Salt Lake.

An update from South Salt Lake Police Department Sunday at 2:45 p.m. said: “Kaydyn is still missing. Multiple areas have been checked and searched. If anyone has information about Kaydyn’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to call 801-840-4000.”

Kaydyn has blond hair and blue eyes.

He is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.