South Salt Lake police respond to possible suspicious death along Jordan River

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are investigating a possible suspicious death along the Jordan River Tuesday afternoon.

“South Salt Lake police and fire department personnel are working together on a suspicious circumstances,” said a Facebook post from the police department. “A recovery effort is being conducted to determine if there is a possible unattended death in the area of 2600 South and 900 West along the river.”

The situation is in the preliminary stages of the investigation and updates will be provided when available, the post said.

Officials did not give the gender, age, or identity of the person.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.