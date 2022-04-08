South Salt Lake police say hit-and-run driver sends man to hospital in critical condition

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a hit-and-run driver sent a man to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night.

South Salt Lake Police Capt. Danielle Croyle told Gephardt Daily the man was hit by a white or silver truck about 8:40 p.m. on 3300 South near 250 West, not far from the Millcreek TRAX Station. The truck then fled the scene, Croyle said.

No other injuries were reported.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.