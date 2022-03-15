South Salt Lake police say man pulled handgun, demanded cash at cellphone store

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a South Salt Lake cellphone store at gunpoint Monday.

The man entered the Metro by T-Mobile store at 87 W. 3330 South about 11:05 a.m. and later pulled a black handgun from his waistband, the South Salt Lake Police Department stated on its Facebook page. The man threatened a store employee with the handgun and demanded cash, police said.

South Salt Lake police spokeswoman Danielle Croyle said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery, Croyle said.

Police also are investigating a possible connection between Monday’s robbery in South Salt Lake and a similar incident earlier this month at the Boost Mobile store at 2075 S. 700 East in Salt Lake City, Croyle said.

Police described the man as between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 1 inch, with a thin build. He was wearing a light blue, white and green beanie with “GOAL” or “GOALS” written on the back, according to the Facebook post. He also wore a glove on his left hand, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Hill at [email protected] or 801-412-3655.