South Salt Lake police searching for 2 persons of interest after trailer theft

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are searching for two persons of interest after a trailer theft.

Police are looking for Tyler Leon Shepard, 36, and Sidney Dawn Helm, 24, said a police news release.

“On Aug. 21, at approximately 4 p.m., an enclosed trailer was stolen from 3618 South 500 West, in South Salt Lake,” the news release said. “The trailer has a license plate number of MXL8524 and a VIN number of 5M3BE242481035454. It’s believed the proper license plate has been removed or changed.”

Inside the trailer was an “expensive KTM off-road motorcycle, custom dune buggy, and tools,” the news release said.

The involved truck, which is stolen, is a 2020 Dodge Ram 550 that has been wrapped so it appears black. It’s believed the truck’s exterior color has been altered and may be spray painted black and white or all white. It has a large flat bed, the news release said.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of the two people police are seeking or sees the trailer or the truck involved in the theft, is asked to call South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-412-3600.