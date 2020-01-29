South Salt Lake Police searching for armed robbery suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A news release from SSLPD said at approximately 4:35 a.m., a man walked into the 7-Eleven store located at 420 E. 2700 South, allegedly threatened the clerk with a handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes.

“The store employee complied with the gunman’s demands and handed over an undisclosed amount cash and cigarettes,” the news release said. “The suspect walked out of the 7-Eleven store and got into a stolen 1992 White Toyota Camry, UT plate F142ST.”

In the surveillance photo, the man is seen wearing a gray Puma hoodie with a black beanie underneath.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to confront or contact this individual, call police immediately,” the news release said.

Anyone who has any information about the incident, or has seen or knows the whereabouts of the suspect or the vehicle, is asked contact the South Salt Lake Police dispatch at 801-840-4000.