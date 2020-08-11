South Salt Lake police searching for information after 3 similar physical, sexual assaults

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department Investigation Team is working on locating and identifying additional females that may have been victimized by a Hispanic male in his 30s.

“The suspect offers to provide a ride for the victim(s),” said a news release from SSLPD. “Once the victim is inside the car, the suspect drives behind a building. He physically and sexually assaults them. He verbally threatens to harm them as he throws them out of the car and drives away from the area.”

South Salt Lake has had three cases under similar circumstances:

The victim was approached on the roadway and offered a ride by a Hispanic male in a red SUV. The suspect drove the victim behind a building, then physically and sexually assaulted her. He threw her out of the car and threatened to harm her as he drove away. Case number: 16G007668, 2016, 900 W. 3300 South

The victim was approached on the roadway and offered a ride by a Hispanic male in a blue minivan. The suspect drove the victim behind a building. He physically and sexually assaulted her. He threw her out of the car and threatened to harm the victim as he drove away. Case number: 17G006289, 2017, 1300 S. Main St.

The victim was approached on the roadway and offered a ride by a Hispanic male in a blue passenger vehicle. The suspect drove the victim behind a building. He physically and sexually assaulted her, then threw her out of the vehicle and drove away. Case number: 20G000160, 2020 – 2200 S. West Temple

If anyone has been victimized or has information about any of the cases, you are encouraged to contact SVU Detective Mullins at 801-412-3645 or [email protected]