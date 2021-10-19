South Salt Lake police searching for man who allegedly chased teens with knife

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are searching for a man who allegedly chased several teenagers through a gas station store with a knife Friday.

At approximately 11 p.m., the juveniles entered the Maverik gas station located at 3260 S. West Temple, said a statement from SSLPD.

“The male in the photographs produced a knife and proceeded to chase several teenagers through the store and into the parking lot,” the statement said.

“The male was described as being a 40 to 50 year old Native American male with glasses. The male is likely a transient that spends time in the areas 2900 South to 3300 South and 300 East to 300 West.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call SSLPD at 801-412-3655 or email [email protected]