South Salt Lake Police searching for missing, at-risk 12-year-old boy

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police are searching for a missing, at-risk 12-year-old boy.

“Kaydyn Christensen left the Juvenile Receiving Center at 177 West Price Ave. on Monday at around 11:30 p.m.,” said a statement from South Salt Lake Police Department. “Kaydyn was last seen leaving the JRC facility with two other male juveniles. He was last seen walking eastbound on Van Winkle Boulevard from the UTA TRAX station at Fashion Place.”

Kaydyn has blond hair, blue eyes, is about 5 foot 1 inch tall, and approximately 116 pounds. It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Kaydyn or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Street at 801-412-3645 or police dispatch at 801-840-4000. The case number is 21G010322.

Kaydyn also went missing Oct. 13, and was located Monday, Oct. 18 in West Valley City.