South Salt Lake police searching for woman after alleged kidnapping

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are searching for a woman after she was allegedly kidnapped Thursday night.

“On Thursday around 9 p.m., three individuals were at the 7-Eleven at 287 West 3300 South,” said a news release from SSLPD. “The male occupant went to go pay for the gas. When he left the vehicle and walked towards the building, the female driver of the vehicle drove off with the other female passenger. The female passenger was heard yelling stop, while the female driver told her to shut up and drove off.”

The victim had been reported missing on May 22 to the Salt Lake Police Department.

Police are now looking for the victim, Shylene “Shy” White Mortensen, 26, described as Caucasian, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown and blond hair and blue eyes. Mortensen has tattoos of a marijuana leaf on her right shoulder and a peace sign on her back. Both are in black ink.

The person of interest is Kayla Alanna Hauck, 26, who is Caucasian, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with long, dark hair.

The two were traveling in a two-door, gold or tan Ford Explorer or Tahoe with Utah plate

U68 8JG.

Anyone who sees either of the woman and/or the vehicle is asked to call SSLPD at 801- 840-4000.