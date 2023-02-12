South Salt Lake police seek 2 suspected runaways, age 15

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are looking for two 15-year-old girls believed to be runaways.

Adrianna Cooke and Meghan Williams left the Christmas Box House at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

“There was a request on social media to have anyone come pick them up from the area by the Christmas Box House,” a SSLPD statement says.

Adrianna Cooke stands 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 105 pounds. She has medium length red hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas hoodie and sweats. She has a butterfly tattoo on her right hand and wrist. Cook is currently a ward of the state.

Meghan Williams stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater and jeans.

“Both girls are runaways. There is a concern for their well being,” the SSLPD statement says.

If you have any information about either one or their whereabouts call 801-840-8000.