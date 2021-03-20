South Salt Lake police seek help finding missing 11-year-old boy

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Salt Lake are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Kevin Iteriteka, age 11, was last seen at 6 a.m. Friday in the area of 3440 S. 200 East. He doesn’t have a phone or any way to make contact with him, a news release from South Salt Lake Police Department says.

He is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available, police said.

“Kevin has not returned home on prior occasions,” the news release says. He is considered endangered because of his age.

Anyone who has seen Kevin or who may know of his whereabouts is urged to call SSLPD at 801-840-4000.