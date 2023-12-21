South Salt Lake police seek help finding possibly at-risk runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help finding a runaway South Salt Lake teen.

“Mya Joyal, 16, ran away from a group activity at City Center on 12/19/2023,” South Salt Lake PD said on social media Wednesday.

“She was last seen at 7:19 p.m. wearing a maroon colored shirt, and dark blue jeans. She has no cell phone or wallet on her.

“Mya takes daily medication and it is unknown if she has her medication with her. If located, call 801-840-4000 reference LK23-44307.”