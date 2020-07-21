South Salt Lake police seek help identifying burglary suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking people to help identify a burglary suspect captured on camera in blurry images.

“The suspect pictured below was caught on surveillance video burglarizing a vehicle, and is thought to be the same suspect responsible for numerous burglaries of unsecured vehicles in the same area in the early morning hours of July 19,” an SSLPD statement says.

“If you can identify this individual, please contact Officer LaBounty at [email protected]”