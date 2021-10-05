South Salt Lake police seek help locating missing man wanted on outstanding warrants

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 35-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants.

“Detective Hill is trying to located Dominic Michael Lujan,” born June 13, 1986, the statement says. “Dominic has been missing since Aug. 27, 2021. He is known to use drugs and frequent parks where homeless individuals and drug users gather in Salt Lake City (Liberty, Pioneer and Fairmont).

“If Dominic is found, please book him into jail on his numerous outstanding warrants and/or have him contact his family,” the statement says.

Anyone with information on Lujan’s whereabouts is asked to contact SSLPD Detective Hill at 801-412-3655 or [email protected]@ssl.com.