South Salt Lake police seek information on missing teen

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile believed to have run away.

Adam “Tony” Stutg, who is 16 and was placed in state custody, left his South Salt Lake foster home July 26, saying he was going to Orem.

“It is believed, Adam took the FrontRunner to Weber County and went to a house in Riverdale,” a social media post from South Salt Lake Police Department says. “He left the house in Riverdale on his own. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.”

Stutg stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a slender build. He has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red lettering across the chest.

Anyone with information on Stutg’s whereabouts is asked to call SSLPD at 801-412-3600.