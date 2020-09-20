South Salt Lake police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered 11-year-old

Kaydyn Christensen. Photo: SSLPD/Facebook

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Salt Lake are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered boy.

Kaydyn Christensen, 11, was last seen at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday in South Salt Lake.

Kaydyn has blond hair and blue eyes.

He is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A South Salt Lake Police news release on Facebook says he is “endangered due to age – in state’s custody.”

Anyone who has seen Kaydyn or who knows his whereabouts is urged to call 801-840-4000.

