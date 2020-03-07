South Salt Lake police seek public’s help locating missing 11-year-old boy

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Salt Lake are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Kevin Iteriteka was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday near 3900 South and 500 East.

Kevin is a black male, about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jackets, blue pants, and blue shoes.

In a news release, police said they do not believe Kevin is in immediate danger, but they are concerned because of his age and unknown location.

Anyone who has seen Kevin Iteriteka since 3 p.m. Friday or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.