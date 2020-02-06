South Salt Lake Police seek suspects in more than 20 bicycle thefts

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police investigating more than 20 bicycle theft cases say they now believe the suspects are not working with each other.

“Starting early January, a group of four suspects have stolen 20+ bicycles from apartment complexes in the area of 2250 South 250 East,” says a SSLPD statement released Wednesday. “Police have determined that the suspects are working alone and do not appear to have any ties to each other.

“All the stolen bicycles were very expensive, high end road and mountain bicycles taken from locked and secure areas within the apartment complexes. The suspects used tools and pry bars to defeat locked security doors to access the bikes.”

Suspects entered the complexes by prying access doors from the parking garage area, then making their way to the bike storage area, the statement says.

“Police have identified one male suspect, but are still trying to identify two males and one female,” it says, noting that one pictured male is in a pink bunny suit.

“If anyone knows or can identify the two males and female in the photos, please contact South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.”