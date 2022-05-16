South Salt Lake police seek tips on locations of ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspects

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
From left, Mckennaly Elizabeth Cummins, 24; Terell Dayshawn Jones, 30; and Stafon Dshawn Coleman, 21. Photos: South Salt Lake Police Department

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police officers are asking the public to share tips to help them find three suspect in the May 9 shooting death of Romeo Charles Williams, 26.

Already in custody and charged is Damian Stafon Coleman, 27, who faces initial charges of murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.

Damian was identified, in part, because of the car he was driving when he allegedly picked up the other suspects after the shooting, in the area of 2193 S. Main St.

The suspects being sought are:

  • Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins, 24, who is known to frequent the Weber, Box Elder, and Davis County areas, and specifically Roy in Weber County.
  • Terell Dayshawn Jones, 30, known to frequent Weber and Davis counties, and specifically Roy. Jones has a young child with Cummins, the statement says.
  • Stafon Dshawn Coleman, 21, half brother of Jones, and also known to frequent Weber County, especially Roy, and Davis County.
South Salt Lake Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight Monday, May 9, 2022, in the parking lot of a WinCo grocery store, Photo: Gephardt Daily/ Patrick Benedict

The shooting happened at about 10:14 p.m. on May 9, a Monday, and followed an attempted robbery, according to Damian Coleman’s probable cause statement:

“Surveillance video from Winco recorded the fact that R.S. (Romeo Stevens) was chased through the parking lot by two male suspects and onto Main Street where he was shot,” the police statement says.

The SSLPD asks anyone with information on the at-large suspects to contact Detective Hill at [email protected] or at 801-412-3655.

“All three should be considered armed and dangerous,” the statement adds.

Shooting victim Romeo Charles Stevens. Photo: South Salt Lake Police Department

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here