South Salt Lake police seek tips on possible adult abduction involving motorhome

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into a possible adult abduction Saturday night.

According to a Sunday morning news release from SSLPD, police were notified of a disturbance in the area of 500 E. Scott Ave. at about 9:10 p.m. when “an adult female was heard yelling and attempting to walk out of a white and beige motorhome.”

The woman, described only as “having blond hair” stated she was being “held” and was “yelling for help and to call 911,” the news release says.

“An unknown person pulled the female back into the motorhome and left the area.”

The motorhome, which police say had no front license plate, was “last seen in the area of 3973 South 900 East heading south,” the statement says.

“If anyone observes this motorhome please call 911 immediately so a welfare check can be completed on the occupants of the motorhome,” it says.