Police: Suspect jailed after slashing man with knife near Men’s Resource Center in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been booked into jail after police say he swung a knife at one man, causing a deep laceration on the victim’s wrist, after making an earlier threat to stab a different man.

Both incidents took place at or near the Men’s Resource Center, at 3380 S. 1000 West, in South Salt Lake.

Suspect Lorenzo Kevin Bennett, 35, faces charges of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Retaliation against a witness, victim or informant, a third-degree felony

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, South Salt Lake police were called to the center “on a report of altercation between two men which resulted in a stabbing,” Bennett’s probable cause statement says.

“Upon their arrival they found one male identified as Lorenzo Bennett with lacerations to his right hand and he was transported to the hospital. The second male was later located and identified as B.F. B.F. also had lacerations to his lower arm was transported to the hospital.”

Surveillance video showed the two men had been talking outside the center.

“Lorenzo quickly grabs a large knife from B.F. and violently swings the knife at him repeatedly,” the police statement says. “B.F. backs away repeatedly and eventually leaves the area. Lorenzo follows him across the street wielding the knife where they engage in a physical confrontation.”

Security officials at the center reportedly revealed that Bennett had threatened another resident earlier in the day over a previous stabbing case.

After being read his rights, Bennett allegedly admitted to having grabbed a knife from the victim’s sleeve and then swinging it at him. He also told investigators he followed and the victim across the street where he took the weapon back from Bennett and then where they “engaged in a fight.”

According to the probable cause statement Bennett received slight injuries to his right hand in the fight. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.