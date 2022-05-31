South Salt Lake roadway closed for colorful cleanup after overturned tanker paints the road red

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — We’ve all heard the old expression about “painting the town red.” Well, it looks like the driver of an overturned tanker truck Monday thought that town should be South Salt Lake.

The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to avoid the area on 3300 South under the Interstate 15 overpass, where the overturned tanker spilled its chemical contents around 1 p.m., creating a small lake of bright red fluid, only mildly reminiscent of the famed elevator scene in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

According to a Utah Highway Patrol tweet, the spill and overturned truck are “Blocking the I-15 NB to WB and the SB to EB ramps. Also blocking all EB traffic, WB traffic is still open. No injuries reported. Hauling some type of non-hazardous fluid.”

There were no reports of injuries in Monday’s scarlet mishap.

UDOT estimates the mess will be cleaned up and traffic reopened about 11 p.m.

Check @UTHighwayPatrol for updates.