South Salt Lake searching for man in connection with juvenile sexual assault

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are searching for a man in connection with a juvenile sexual assault case.

Surveillance footage captured a “person of interest” in the investigation of the assault, South Salt Lake police said in a news release Wednesday. The incident occurred on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Elementary School at 450 E. 3700 South.

The person of interest is described as a thin black male, approximately 6 feet tall with short, braided hair. In the surveillance photo, he is wearing a red hoodie, light pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SSL Det. Hansen at 801-412-3644.