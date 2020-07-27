Southbound 8400 West in Magna will be closed Monday due to sinkhole ‘about the size of a small car’

MAGNA, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A large sinkhole was reported Sunday evening at 8400 West and Magna Main Street, and the southbound lanes of 8400 West will be closed to through traffic most of Monday while crews repair the road.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area, and commuters should use an alternative route.

The sinkhole was caused by a leak in a 14-inch secondary water line, according to a news release from Maridene Alexander, communications manager with Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services.

It was reported at about 7 p.m. Sunday, and crews from the Magna Water District shut off the water, and spent the evening compacting the hole with gravel.

No injuries or accidents have been caused by the sinkhole, which Mick Sudbury, chair of the Magna Water Board, described as “about the size of a small car.”