Southbound Interstate 15 closed in South Salt Lake after gravel spill

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 15 is closed in South Salt Lake after a gravel spill early Wednesday afternoon.

“Gravel load spill on I-15 southbound in Salt Lake County between 3300 South and 4500 South,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 12:15 p.m. “Lane closures will affect southbound I-15 while crews clear the lanes.”

There are delays in the area backing up to 600 South, officials said, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.