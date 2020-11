SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 15 is closed near the 3300 South exit after a rollover Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said the freeway is closed at mile post 304.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone has been injured.

The freeway is expected to reopen just before 2 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.