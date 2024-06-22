Southeastern Utah recovering after extreme storm, flooding

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Southeastern Utah is recovering Saturday after a fast-moving storm Friday that caused flooding, high winds, hail, overflowing streams, rockslides and communications issues after lightning struck a radio tower.

“Yesterday, southeastern Utah experienced extreme flooding,” says a statement issued by the Bureau of Land Management.

“If you recreate on public lands in canyon country you may encounter washouts, high and fast-moving water in rivers and streams, standing water, debris and impassable roads or trails. Look out for potential hazards and check the weather frequently to inform your decisions.

“Kane Creek Road remains closed from Highway 191 to 500 West in Moab and you may encounter other routes that are impassable or closed.”

The Moab City Police Department shared a request Saturday afternoon:

“Please slow down and drive cautiously on Moab surface streets as there is a lot of debris, sand, rocks, etc. that can flip up and damage vehicles and windshields. Also, be cautious of city and county workers clearing the roads.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo with a caption saying “Highway 128 needs a little cleaning after that storm.”

The Grand County Sheriff‘s Office summed up the effects of the fast-moving storm, and what happened simultaneously:

The Bald Mesa radio tower was struck by lighting, causing radio communications issues. A joint unified command was established at the Moab Valley Fire Department.

Due to a streamflow gauge on Millcreek, an Alert Sense and wireless emergency alert through the integrated public alert and warning systems (IPAWS) was sent out to a geographically fenced location, to specifically address those who “were in the immediately affected area to take protective action.”

Several power poles spanning across Highway 191 and Spanish Trail were knocked down, causing the highway to be shut down for several hours until crews could make necessary repairs. A reckless driver was called in and intercepted by deputies at the highway 191 detour, and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

Multiple roads and bridge crossings were closed due to high stream flow and/or rockslides and debris.

A search and rescue incident occurred in the Grandstaff Canyon. Grand County Sheriff Search and Rescue, along with assistance from a Utah Department of Public Safety Helicopter, were able to safely rescue 20 people who were stuck due to high flood waters.

The Grand County Sheriff also thanked agencies that helped:

“We would like to thank all of the agencies that came together during this event: Moab City Police Department, Grand County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Grand County Emergency Management, National Park Service, Grand County EMS, Moab Valley Fire Department, Grand County Road Department, Moab City Public Works, Bureau of Land Management, Rocky Mountain Power, and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”